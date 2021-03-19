Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,052. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

