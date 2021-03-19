United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $166,858.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,620 shares of company stock worth $94,004. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

