United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

