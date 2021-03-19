United States Steel (NYSE:X) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $24.71.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
See Also: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
X has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,987,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 97,056 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.