United States Steel (NYSE:X) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

