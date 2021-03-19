Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Universal Display worth $84,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

OLED stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.33 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

