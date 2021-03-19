University of Notre Dame DU Lac Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 235,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,349,000. Comcast makes up about 3.3% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock remained flat at $$55.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,879,887. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

