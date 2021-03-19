Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.78 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $115.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $124.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

