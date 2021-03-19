Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $13.42 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $134.23 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $13.42 or 0.00022946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.77 or 0.00630384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024529 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034000 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.