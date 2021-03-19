Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Trading Up 6.7%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares were up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 287,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 890,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

