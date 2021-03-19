Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $30.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.35.

Several analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 65.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

