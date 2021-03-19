UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,068. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $416.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

