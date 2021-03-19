UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Shares of URGN stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.