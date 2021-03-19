Urus Price Hits $13.04 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $13.04 or 0.00022203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $515,101.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00452998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00067498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00686067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

