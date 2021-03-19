USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Up 146.8% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 146.8% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $169.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,089.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $549.21 or 0.00929444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00384669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00032205 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012211 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

