Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of UTZ traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. 26,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

