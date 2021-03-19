Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $145.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

