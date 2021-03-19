Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

