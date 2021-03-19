Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

