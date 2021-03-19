Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 242 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $629.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $364.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

