Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $116,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,648,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

HSIC opened at $67.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.