Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $137,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $653.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $749.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,413 shares of company stock valued at $56,506,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

