Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $121,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 689 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV opened at $200.29 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

