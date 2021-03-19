Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

