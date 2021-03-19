Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

General Motors stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

