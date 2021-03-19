Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 11th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $650.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $174,960. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vapotherm by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after acquiring an additional 76,555 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at about $14,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VAPO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

