Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varta currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Get Varta alerts:

Varta stock opened at €132.70 ($156.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €120.65. Varta has a 1-year low of €52.00 ($61.18) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.