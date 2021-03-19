Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Vaso shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

