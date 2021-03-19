Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.44 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Velas has a market cap of $211.00 million and $9.44 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 103.9% against the US dollar. One Velas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

