Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.48 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.48 ($0.25). 41,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 20,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The firm has a market cap of £7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

