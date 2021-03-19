Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

VLDR stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,978,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

