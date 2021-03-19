Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.32

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 19528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $542.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Venator Materials by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

