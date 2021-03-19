Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,590,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,218,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $402.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verastem by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verastem by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 255,411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

