Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Up 7.3%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $56.96. Approximately 87,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 746,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,676,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 70.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

