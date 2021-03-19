VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 11th total of 96,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VRME stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. VerifyMe has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

