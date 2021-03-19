Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average of $189.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.