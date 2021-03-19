Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,412,000 after buying an additional 1,123,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,372,000 after buying an additional 1,264,640 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vertiv by 107.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after buying an additional 1,945,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.