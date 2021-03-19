ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.96.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

