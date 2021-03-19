Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,625 shares of company stock valued at $169,765 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.