Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $928,274.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidya has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00452352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00676966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,732,462 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io.

Vidya Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.