ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 100.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

