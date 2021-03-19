Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $16.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 781,402 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

