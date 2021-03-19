Village Farms International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $20.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

