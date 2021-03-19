Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 635,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.