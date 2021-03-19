Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.39 and last traded at $57.33. 1,076,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,183,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $3,239,575. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

