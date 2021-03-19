Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virgin Galactic in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPCE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

NYSE SPCE opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.