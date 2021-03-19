Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%.

Viveve Medical stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $14.40.

VIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

