Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 165 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £36.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.