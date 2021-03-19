Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VWAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY stock traded down $6.38 on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,235,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,367. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.