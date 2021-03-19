Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €185.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €199.38 ($234.56).

VOW3 stock opened at €223.05 ($262.41) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €174.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €198.18 ($233.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

