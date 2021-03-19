Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €215.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.38 ($234.56).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €223.05 ($262.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €198.18 ($233.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €174.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.00.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

